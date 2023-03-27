It was a poor weekend for Bheed at the box office, what with only 1.60 crores* coming in. The collections remained rather flat right through Friday, Saturday and Sunday and while at the bare minimum they should have touched 1 crore on the first day, it didn’t happen right till the third day either. Only 0.65 crore* more came on Sunday and that’s no real increment over Friday numbers of 0.45 crore*.

From the economics perspective, the film will end up recovering a good chunk through other mediums. However when a film releases in theatres then you expect something in return. In case of Bheed, the collections have just not come and hence eventually it would fold up within one week itself with a lifetime of around 2 crores at the box office.

The film does deserve better than where it would eventually land up. Of course, it doesn’t have a commercial appeal and hence one can’t expect numbers in 20-30 crores range. However, at least for the discerning audience there was something in there and for those who dabble in art-house cinema, the kind of content that Anubhav Sinha offered could well have resulted in some sort of debates. Here, the film is not really being talked about post the reactions that came after the promo release and hence would be making a quicker than expected exit.

