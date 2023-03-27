It was a well sustained second weekend for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as 4.50 crores* came in. The first weekend was around 6.50 crores so that’s a reasonable drop. Of course, had the collections been in 5-5.50 crores range then it would have been even better since the first week had also benefitted from the partial holiday factor. Right now, the weekdays to follow do not have any such advantage and moreover Bholaa arrives on Thursday itself which will result in audience attention been divided.

Still, the numbers could well have fallen all the more, as has been the case with majority of films which have released in the last 13 months since post-pandemic were off. Hence, it’s about gathering the best that comes one’s way and with Sunday collections being 2 crores*, at least the day on day growth has also come for the Rani Mukerji starrer.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has now collected 15 crores* after 10 days and till date the average is more than the first day collections of 1.27 crores, which is a good sign as well. The film should continue to collect in 50-60 lakh range during the weekdays and then not fall much in the third weekend.

It has managed to survive John Wick: Chapter 4 this week and next week there would be Bholaa to contend with as well. As long as the third week is taken care of, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will stay on in the game till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

