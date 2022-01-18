Varun Dhawan is one of the most versatile and talented actors the Bollywood industry has ever seen. The actor apart from acting is also widely known for his humble personality and caring nature. A shocking report claims that the actor has been left devastated after his driver Manoj died while accompanying the actor to the Mehboob studio.

Given below are all the details for the reason behind the actor‘s driver’s demise. It was also noted that the driver worked for the family for a long time and was close to them as well.

It was recently reported that, while accompanying Varun Dhawan for his scheduled shoot in Mehboob studio, in Bandra, the actor’s driver Manoj died after suffering a massive heart attack. A source close to the actor revealed this heartbreaking news to Bollywood Life and said, “Manoj was extremely close to Varun Dhawan. Today he drove the actor to Mehboob as he was shooting for some endorsement there. And suddenly complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack. While the actor and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital that is Lilavati, he was declared dead. Varun Dhawan is totally saddened by this news. The actor’s father David Dhawan too spoke to Varun and consoled him and they have promised to look after his family.”

The source continued to say, “Varun is right now in the hospital and is taking care of all the formalities, while his team is there as his support system. This is a very unfortunate incident”.

This is completely heartbreaking!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dawan is gearing up for his new project Bhediya. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and has an initial release date of 25th November 2022. The movie will star Varun in the lead role along with actors like Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee among others. The actor was last seen in David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No. 1 which was released back in 2020.

