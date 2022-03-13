Justin Bieber’s supermodel wife Hailey Bieber recently took it to her Instagram story to reveal a spine-chilling experience of her being rushed to the hospital after she suffered a stroke-like symptom. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

Hailey is known for her magnificent contribution to the American fashion industry and for featuring in major ads for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger. The niece of renowned actor Alec Baldwin got hitched to Justin back in 2018.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber recently shared that back on Thursday (10th March) she was rushed to the hospital and was treated for a blood clot in her brain after she suffered stroke-like symptoms.

Taking it to her Instagram story, Hailey Beiber wrote, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.” Continuing further, she wrote, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Talking more about it the 25-year-old model also added, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I`ve ever been through, I`m home now and doing well, and I`m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love. -Hailey”

Yikes, this would have been quite a hard time for Hailey Bieber and Justin.

Meanwhile, three weeks ago singer Justin Bieber made headlines for contracting Covid. His representative had confirmed it and the situation led the singer to cancel four concerts on his current Justice world tour.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Could Reunite For A ‘Spider-Man’ Film Once Again But With A Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube