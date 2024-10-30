Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance will soon flash on the big screen as the last chapter will take our breath away by introducing the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, Knull. Tom Hardy’s movie has introduced several symbiotes, including the creation of Knull. Beyond Venom, MCU has introduced several other symbiotes seeking human hosts to survive and bond with.

While the symbiote, bonded with Eddie Brock, is well-known, other symbiotes are darker and more dangerous. Originating from Klyntar, these symbiotes seek to devour worlds and bond with hosts. Let’s explore all the symbiotes that have appeared in the Venom franchise.

Venom Bonded With Eddie Brock

In Sony’s trilogy, the titular black and white symbiote crash-lands on Earth alongside three others captured by the Life Foundation. The two bond when journalist Eddie Brock discovers Venom as he breaks into a San Francisco lab. Together, they confront the Life Foundation’s CEO, Carlton Drake, who merged with another symbiote, Riot. Brock and Venom begin targeting criminals. However, Venom spawns an offspring that falls into the hands of serial killer Cletus Kasady, the creator of Carnage.

Riot Bonded With Carlton Drake

Riot bonded with Carlton Drake, the CEO of Life Foundation, after it escaped from the company’s space mission. While the other three symbiotes were captured and taken to San Francisco labs, Riot’s bond with Drake aimed to bring more symbiotes to Earth and threatened Eddie Brock and his new ally. Ultimately, both Riot and Drake meet their end aboard the rocket he destroys at the end of the first film.

She-Venom Bonded With Anne Weying

At the beginning Anne Weying is in a relationship with Eddie Brock, but she eventually leaves him. Later, she also bonds with a symbiote, becoming a She-Venom in the first two chapters. She uses her powers as She-Venom to assist Eddie in various predicaments, such as transferring Venom back to Eddie with a kiss.

Carnage Bonded With Cletus Kasady

Carnage’s symbiote was teased at the end of the first movie. The symbiote makes a dramatic entrance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. When Eddie and Venom deduce the burial sites of sociopath serial killer Cletus Kasady during interviews, Kasady is sentenced to death in San Quentin. However, just before his execution, Venom’s spawn enters Kasady’s blood, allowing him to escape prison. This newly formed red symbiote transforms him into Carnage, and he is reunited with his childhood love. Ultimately, their bond proves unstable during a confrontation with Venom, leading to Venom consuming his Carnage offspring and biting Kasady’s head off.

Toxin Bonded With Detective Patrick Mulligan

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie collaborates with Detective Patrick Mulligan to investigate Cletus Kasady’s escape from San Quentin. The detective is present during the climactic battle between Carnage and Venom, where he’s thought to be killed by Shriek. However, he survives with glowing eyes. In the comics, Mulligan becomes the first human host for Toxin, a powerful spawn of Carnage.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Could Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique’s Return In The New X-Men Reboot Fix A Major Franchise Flaw?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News