The live-action remake Lilo & Stitch, after long-ruling at the #1 rank at the box office in North America, lost it to How to Train Your Dragon. But it still has a stronghold in North America and is set to cross a significant milestone, becoming the second movie to pass that mark. Keep scrolling for more.

It registered the biggest opening among Memorial Day releases, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick. The film is tracking to collect $1 billion at the worldwide box office against a budget of $100 million. It is already a blockbuster and the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The movie is winning hearts and will continue to do so for a much longer time.

How much has the film earned in North America in 29 days?

According to Box Office Mojo, Lilo & Stitch collected a solid $3 million on its 5th Friday at the box office in North America. It only saw a decline of -36.9% from last Friday despite losing -300 theaters this week. It has once again registered one of the biggest 5th Fridays among Memorial Day releases.

Top 5 biggest 5th Fridays for Memorial Day releases

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $8.3 million

2. Aladdin – $4.2 million

3. Bruce Almighty – $3.1 million

4. Lilo & Stitch – $3 million

5. The Little Mermaid – $2.6 million

On track to hit the $400 million milestone domestically

After 29 days of release, the live-action remake collected $380.0 million at the box office in North America. It is just $20 million away from hitting the $400 million milestone. Lilo & Stitch will be the second 2025 release to cross that milestone in North America and will be closer to beating the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie. For the unversed, Jason Momoa‘s videogame adaptation is at #1 with a $423.8 million domestic haul. The Disney live-action feature is #2 and will potentially beat A Minecraft Movie in its theatrical run. But can it achieve that milestone this weekend?

How much is the film projected to earn this weekend?

According to industry analysts, Lilo & Stitch is projected to earn between $10.5 million and $11.5 million on its fifth three-day weekend. Therefore, that $400 million milestone might have to wait for the following weekend. However, if it maintains its stronghold, then the Disney feature might be able to hit the $400 million mark before entering its sixth weekend in North America.

Worldwide collection update

The live-action remake might cross the $500 million mark internationally this weekend. It is at the $492.3 million mark at the overseas box office. Allied to the $380.0 million domestic cume, the remake has hit $872.39 million cume worldwide. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $380.05 million

International – $492.35 million

Worldwide – $872.4 million

