Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the 8th film in the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible franchise. The film has been earning impressive collections at the box office in China. During its 4th weekend, the film surpassed Despicable Me 4 as the 18th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China post-COVID. It also surpassed an MCU biggie this weekend to take the 17th rank. Keep scrolling for more.

It is one of the most expensive films ever made, with a reported budget between $300 and $400 million. MI 8 is also one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of this year. Filming was halted in 2023 due to the Hollywood strikes. MI 8 was initially titled Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two, but it was later changed and announced in November 2024.

Mission: Impossible 8’s 4th-weekend collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning maintains a stronghold at the box office in China. It reportedly collected a decent $2.3 million on its 4th weekend in the country. The Final Reckoning experienced a decline of -45.8% and collected $915K on its 4th Sunday over 27K screenings. Tom Cruise‘s magnum opus collected $60.8 million in 24 days. It has also accumulated $35K in pre-sales for today, its 4th Monday.

Beats Deadpool & Wolverine to achieve a notable feat

As per the report, The Final Reckoning has beaten the MCU biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine. For the unversed, Deadpool & Wolverine was released in 2024 and collected $60.6 million during its run at the box office in China. It was the 17th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Mission: Impossible 8 surpassed Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ film as the 17th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era.

Worldwide collection & update

Mission: Impossible 8 collected $6.6 million on its fifth weekend at the North American box office. The movie’s domestic gross has hit $178.37 million. Internationally, the film has hit the $362.5 million mark, bringing the worldwide total to $540.87 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America: $178.4 million

International – $362.5 million

Worldwide – $540.9 million

