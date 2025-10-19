Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial venture, One Battle After Another, has now entered its fourth week in theatres. The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer has just reached the $90 million milestone internationally, and combined with its $57.9 million domestic haul, it has earned a total of $147.9 million globally so far, per Box Office Mojo.

At its current pace, the critically acclaimed action-thriller is poised to surpass the $150 million mark at the global box office in the coming days. After outgrossing several popular 2025 releases, including Dog Man, Ballerina, Mickey 17, Karate Kid: Legends, The Accountant 2, and Nobody 2, it is inching closer to surpassing the lifetime earnings of a popular 1990s crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Yes, we’re talking about the 1999 film The Bone Collector. Here’s how much One Battle After Another needs to earn more to outgross it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Bone Collector – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $57.9 million

International: $90 million

Worldwide: $147.9 million

The Bone Collector – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $66.5 million

International: $85 million

Worldwide: $151.5 million

As of now, One Battle After Another is behind the Denzel Washington serial killer thriller by roughly $3.6 million. Given its current momentum, the action-thriller is expected to overtake The Bone Collector in the next few days.

What One Battle After Another Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 20

With a current worldwide total of $147.9 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s potential Oscar contender is just two films away from joining the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025. If it surpasses Danny Boyle’s zombie horror 28 Years Later at $151.3 million and Freakier Friday at $153 million, it will claim the 20th spot. The milestone, however, may take a few more days to achieve.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

