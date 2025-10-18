Jared Leto’s sci-fi action film Tron: Ares is turning out to be one of those big-budget titles that fail to live up to expectations. Released on October 10, 2025, the film hit an enormous 4,000 theatres across North America, but the numbers tell a different story.

With a production cost of around $180 million, it opened to a modest $33 million weekend, far below what a movie of this scale aimed for. A week later, the total collection stands at $70 million worldwide, which includes $43.4 million from domestic markets.

Tron: Ares Box Office: Daily Earnings Offer Limited Hope

The international market, expected to play a big role in recovering its cost, hasn’t shown much enthusiasm. The film’s overseas total rests at $26.7 million, falling short of what was needed to make an impact globally. Despite the slow pace, the movie has maintained daily earnings of over $1 million in the domestic market. On Thursday, it managed to pull in more than $1.5 million, slipping only 19% from the previous day, per Box Office Mojo.

Tron: Ares Overtakes Stephen King’s The Monkey

So far, Tron: Ares has managed to pass the worldwide gross of The Monkey, the 2025 horror hit based on Stephen King’s story, which made around $68.8 million. The Monkey was considered a box office success and one of the three King adaptations that performed well this year, along with The Life of Chuck and The Long Walk. In domestic terms, Tron: Ares is also on course to surpass Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which earned $44.4 million in North America and $95.9 million worldwide.

Tron: Ares Gets Mixed Reviews From Critics & Audiences

Critics and audiences seem divided over Tron: Ares. Critics rated it at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a high 86%. Even with such a strong viewer score, the response hasn’t yet translated into strong box office numbers. The movie’s large scale and heavy investment may soon place it among Hollywood’s recent big-budget disappointments, such as One Battle After Another and The Smashing Machine.

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $43.4 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $70.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

