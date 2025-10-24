The latest Conjuring installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, was expected to be the final entry in the highly profitable horror franchise. However, with its blockbuster box office performance, some fans are already speculating that the Conjuring Universe has more to offer. While an official confirmation is still pending, Last Rites is nearing the end of its successful theatrical run.

With a current global haul of $482.5 million (per Box Office Mojo), the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led supernatural horror has already become the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time. Currently, Last Rites ranks 11th among the highest-grossing films of 2025, just behind the Marvel superhero movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

After recently surpassing several past hits, including Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), it is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of the widely acclaimed 2001 animated blockbuster, Shrek. Read on to see how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to surpass it worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Shrek – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $175.9 million

International: $306.6 million

Worldwide: $482.5 million

Shrek – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $268.7 million

International: $220.3 million

Worldwide: $489 million

As you can see, Last Rites still needs roughly $6.5 million globally to surpass the animated blockbuster. At its current pace, it seems unlikely that the horror hit will outgross it during its ongoing theatrical run, unless it receives a late boost, perhaps from the upcoming Halloween season. The final verdict should be out soon!

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Next Box Office Target

With a current worldwide total of $482.5 million, Last Rites is just trailing behind the 2011 animated musical adventure film, Rio, which earned $483.9 million. If it maintains its steady momentum, the horror film is expected to outgross Rio within the next few days.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Worldwide Box Office: Turns Out To Be Blumhouse’s Top Grosser Of 2025 Within A Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News