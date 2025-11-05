When filmmaker John McTiernan teamed up with action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first Predator film (1987), they might never have imagined that it would evolve into a long-running sci-fi action franchise. In 2022, the series received a major revival with Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed Prey, followed by 2025’s animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers.

Now, the franchise is set to expand once again with Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming live-action film, Predator: Badlands, slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. If you’re wondering how the latest installment connects to the Alien universe, and whether the dreaded Xenomorphs will make an appearance, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out the answer to these questions and what Predator: Badlands is all about.

Predator: Badlands – What’s the Alien Universe Connection?

One of the film’s main characters, Thia, played by Elle Fanning, is a humanoid robot (android) owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. If you’ve seen the Alien films, you may recall that this is the same company first referenced in Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 classic Alien, later expanded upon in James Cameron’s Aliens, and most recently featured in Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth series.

This detail, revealed in the official trailer of Predator: Badlands, serves as a subtle yet important link between the Predator and Alien universes. While Badlands may not be a full-fledged Alien vs. Predator crossover, it appears to incorporate key elements from the Alien mythology.

Will Xenomorphs Appear in Predator: Badlands?

To cut a long story short — no, at least not as far as we know. There’s no appearance or even a reference to the dreaded Xenomorphs in the official trailer of Predator: Badlands. Moreover, in an earlier interview with Empire, Dan Trachtenberg confirmed that the upcoming film will not feature any Xenomorphs.

While this might sound disappointing to fans hoping for another crossover, it could actually be a blessing in disguise. After all, Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers proved how effectively the franchise can thrive by exploring fresh narratives within the Predator mythology and expanding the Predator universe in new, creative ways.

What Is Predator: Badlands About?

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

