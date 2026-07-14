Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Crosses Break-Even( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Minions & Monsters has crossed its second major milestone at the box office worldwide. It might be the weakest entry in the Minions and Despicable Me franchises, yet it has somehow managed to cross the break-even target at the box office. The Minions movie will leave the theaters with some profits in hand. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crossed the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

Minions 3 collected lowest second three-day weekend ever at the box office in North America. The movie collected an estimated $21.2 million domestically in its second weekend, down 42.8% from last weekend. It is also facing Toy Story 5 and Moana at the cinemas now. Finally, after three weekends, the animated feature has crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. Its current box office total in North America stands at $108.9 million cume.

Minions 3 zooms past the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Minions & Monsters has also crossed its second major milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie grossed $39.9 million in its third three-day weekend at the international box office. There was a 53.1% decline from last weekend overseas. Combining the overseas and domestic totals, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed the $200 million milestone. The current global total of the film is $281.1 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is set to cross the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $108.9 million

International – $172.1 million

Worldwide – $281.1 million

Minions 3 crosses the break-even target at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Minions & Monsters was made on an $80 million budget, making it a mid-budget movie. Luckily, it has a mid-budget, which helped it to hit break-even at the box office despite the weak run. According to the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needed to earn around $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Therefore, Minions 3 has crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide and crossed the break-even point. It has earned more than $80 million above its break-even target. The film might not be a huge blockbuster, but it will not be a big loss at the box office. Minions & Monsters was released in the theaters on July 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Frozen As 13th Highest-Grossing Animation Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News