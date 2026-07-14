Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Lowest Grossing DCEU Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock in the leading role, is going to be the lowest-grossing movie in the new DCU. It is still significantly short of surpassing the lowest-grossing DCEU movie, and that is the new low for DC movies in the past few years. Setting up the DC Universe has been quite the task, and when James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in, people had hopes, but this second film is a big disaster, which might make the makers more cautious about the direction they want to take the DCU. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The extremely weak, negative word of mouth is undermining its box office performance. It is one of the biggest flops of the year, and there is no room for improvement anymore. It has a massive budget as well, which makes it more difficult for the film to achieve box office success. To make matters worse, the movie is competing against multiple family movies that are more successful than this DCU flick.

Supergirl at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Supergirl collected just $3.6 million at the box office in North America in its 3rd three-day weekend. It is again the 2nd-lowest 3-day weekend for a DC film exclusively released in theaters in two decades. The movie dropped by 58.1% from last weekend after losing 1,018 theaters in North America.

The movie has completely lost momentum at the overseas box office. The DCU movie collected $3.4 million at the international box office alone on its 3rd weekend, down 63.8% from last weekend. The international cume of the film is $49.4 million over 78 markets. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide collection of the DCU movie is $115.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $66.2 million

International – $49.4 million

Worldwide – $115.6 million

Still over $15 million away from surpassing Blue Beetle worldwide

Blue Beetle is the lowest-grossing DCEU movie worldwide. It was released in 2023 and was directed by Angel Manuel Soto. Despite receiving strong reviews, the film failed miserably at the box office worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $130.8 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Supergirl is still $15.2 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Blue Beetle’s lifetime. But even with that milestone, it would only soften Supergirl’s box office disappointment rather than erase it. The DCU movie might lose all hope of getting a sequel next. Craig Gillespie-helmed Supergirl was released in the theaters on June 26.

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