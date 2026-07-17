The Runner Trailer Review: Every Moment in the Trailer of Gal Gadot’s Film Looks Like a Mash-Up of Familiar Thrillers( Photo Credit – Instagram )

In less than 48 hours, Hollywood saw the unveiling of two trailers. No, that in itself is not new, but the titles of both films are. The first trailer launch was for Alan Ritchson’s Runner, and the other has been titled The Runner, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. Here we are focusing on The Runner starring Gal Gadot and Damian Lewis, and see what it promises.

The Runner Trailer

Gal Gadot will be seen playing a top London-based lawyer named Maiai Martien. She lives in the city with her young school-going son. The trailer opens with her having a regular day with her son, dropping him off at school, and going for her daily run. During her run, she gets a phone call from her son, Noah. But it’s not him, on the other side. In fact, the mystery man has kidnapped her son and wants her to kill someone in return.

Further into The Runner trailer, we learn that the kidnapping was carried out in connection with a high-profile case in which Gal Gadot is the defense lawyer. The accused party has possibly executed the kidnapping and is now demanding murder from her. But can she do it? Will her love for her son and her desperation as a mother make her do the unthinkable?

Throughout the trailer, we see Gal Gadot moving, following every command, without hinting at her plight to anyone. Stop, and he dies. Forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands, Maia must confront an impossible question: how far will she go to bring her son home?

Decoding the trailer

As the title suggests, The Runner sees Gal Gadot running. Her life turned upside down on a bright sunny morning when her son was kidnapped. She was in her running clothes when she got the call that changed everything. Throughout the trailer, we only see her in her running clothes. Which honestly makes this look like a sportswear commercial rather than a serious psychological thriller. We see her running in the park, on the roads, on the footpath, at the train station, and even on a bridge. Given her character’s high-profile job, the character wears seemingly high-end athletic wear, which makes you wonder if this is all an elaborate ad for a sports brand.

Additionally, the trailer seems like a mix-and-mash of familiar thrillers like Taken, Run Lola Run, Halle Berry’s Kidnap, Nick of Time, and many more. The trailer does not clearly convey what sets it apart from other thrillers in a similar vein.

You have Gal Gadot in The Runner! Yes, that’s brilliant, but in today’s time, when there is no dearth of content, the audience is always looking for more.

More About The Runner

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film was written by Mark Gibson. The film has a runtime of 84 minutes and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

Watch the trailer here:

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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