Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Thalapathy Vijay‘s Jana Nayagan opened to fantastic numbers at the Indian box office, and as expected, day 2 is staring a sharp drop. Thanks to Vijay’s loyal fan base, the film registered a strong start, but since word of mouth has been mixed to negative, it was always expected to show a big drop on the second day, and that’s exactly what happened. It’s clearly an alarming sign for the film, considering the massive budget.

Being the swansong of Vijay, the Tamil political thriller secured a strong show count on the opening day, crossing the 13,000 mark. Today, on day 2, it has again started its run with a solid show count of 12,500+. Such a show count definitely gives the film an advantage to score well, and at least in the opening weekend, the benefit will be there.

Jana Nayagan’s Tamil version shows a sharp drop in day 2 morning shows

Jana Nayagan kicked off its day 2 by registering the occupancy of 33% in the morning shows of the original Tamil version. It’s a sharp drop compared to day 1’s 74% occupancy. Since the Tamil version drives the majority of business, such a large drop is concerning. Coming to the Telugu version, the film has recorded an occupancy of 19% in the morning shows compared to 25% of the opening day. So, it could be seen that the Telugu version is displaying a good hold compared to the original Tamil version.

The Hindi version of Jana Nayagan continues to underperform. On day 2, the morning shows recorded an occupancy of 7%, which is a minimal drop from yesterday’s 8%.

A huge drop is incoming on the second day

On opening day, a whopping 89% of collections came from the Tamil version, and a sharp decline on the second day suggests collections are likely to fall significantly. Yes, it’ll pick up the pace in the evening and night shows, but collections won’t even come close to day 1. It seems Jana Nayagan will fall well below the 30 crore net mark on day 2, down from day 1’s 42.7 crore net.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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