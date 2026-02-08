The Naagin franchise has always been one of the highest-rated shows on television, leading the TRP charts, but with its latest installment, the show has officially conquered the digital space. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s debut as the shape-shifting serpent has turned into an OTT goldmine for JioHotstar!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was cast in the show when she participated in Bigg Boss. Taking over the mantle from Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash, she has made the show the number 1 show on OTT as well!

Naagin 7 OTT Verdict

Four weeks into its release, the OTT viewership numbers for Naagin 7 are out, and they speak of a massive success story. According to viewership data by Ormax, the show has managed to accumulate a staggering 18.2 million views within its first month of streaming on JioHotstar.

The show opened with a bang, recording its highest viewership in the premiere week, and has maintained a remarkably steady hold thereafter.

Here is the week-wise breakdown of Naagin 7’s viewership:

Week 1: 5.2 Million

Week 2: 4.5 Million

Week 3: 4 Million

Week 4: 4.5 Million

Total Viewership: 18.2 Million

A major chunk of this success is being attributed to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary‘s fandom and the fandom for Naagin coming together. Transitioning from a reality show heartthrob to the lead of India’s most popular supernatural franchise, Priyanka has made her place, it seems.

What is remarkable is that the viewership number does not limit the popularity of the show. It is leading the TRP charts as well, since the show airs on Colors TV. It is celebratory that despite ruling the number game on Colors TV, Naagin 7 has garnered such huge viewership on JioHotstar as well!

For the unversed, Naagin 7 is streaming on JioHotstar. While season 1 of the show streams on Zee 5, seasons 1 to 5 are available on JioHotstar as well.

