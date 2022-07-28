Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood and even more so, since her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7 last week. She was on the couch with close friend Sara Ali Khan and ever since the two ladies made several surprising revelations about their personal and professional lives, fans have been hungry for more from them. In a recent conversation with the media, Janhvi opened up about her rapport with alleged ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and this little tale is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

For the unversed, Janhvi has lately been promoting her upcoming thriller-drama film Good Luck Jerry, which is all set to hit the market on July 29, 2022. The movie has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and features actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh, amongst others. The reaction to the trailer of her film has been mostly positive and it is yet to be seen how it stands against its competitors.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak and most reports at that time, suggested that the two actors were romantically involved. Years later, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi was asked about her current bond with Ishaan and she indicated that they have grown apart to some extent.

Elaborating on a specific incident, Janhvi Kapoor said, “We’re (Janhvi and Ishaan) so busy now in our own lives. But every time we meet, there’s a warmth. In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.’”

