Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines for their public appearances for a while now. The duo have worn all kinds of off-beat outfits during their outings and reportedly the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is worried about Bianca. Apparently, she feels the rapper is controlling his new wife and changing Bianca’s image. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Kanye and Kim had one of the most talked-about divorces in Hollywood. Despite knowing each other for years, the duo began dating in 2011 and in 2014, they tied the knot in a lavish affair. In 2021, the beauty mogul filed for a divorce which was finalised a year later.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were open about their relationship and the reason behind their split, the rapper went on to make many bizarre statements and share social media posts in order to win his ex-wife back. As the two have now moved on, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy’s architectural designer, Bianca Censori, earlier this year.

As the couple has been making their public appearances for a while now, many fans have mentioned how Kanye West is influencing and controlling Bianca Censori. Kim Kardashian is herself worried about Censori as seeing her, she is reminded of how the Donda rapper used to be with her. As per a report by Closer, a source revealed how the SKIMS founder is feeling about the situation and said, “She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman.” “She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s okay to treat people like this,” the source added.

Netizens also believe that Bianca Censori’s fashion and styling sense is also being controlled by Kanye West. She is often seen stepping out in sheer bodysuits and tops and sometimes bare feet. Moreover, she chopped off her long hair to sport a buzz cut.

