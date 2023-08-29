While we were still busy dissecting the controversy around the most controversial couple of Hollywood, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (thanks to the docu-series Depp V Heard), there is a new couple controversy on the border. Comedian/TV Host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey are newest probable entry to the club of controversial Hollywood couples and the recent rumour about them have shook the internet.

If you are unversed, Steve and Marjorie have dominated the mainstream headlines for the past couple of days. The couple who have been married for close to two decades, suddenly popped up in news, and the rumours claim that Marjorie cheated on Harvey with their chef and bodyguard. The rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as Steve Harvey has dismissed the rumours and cleared that everything is good between him and Marjorie Harvey, se look back at the time these two first met and fell in love to then marrying and spending 16 years together. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey, as per Coopwb, have been married to each other for precisely 16 long years. The couple who married walked into this relationship with a very complex past. The comedian -TV host accepted Marjorie as his third wife in 2007, but he was married twice before that. He first married in 1981 to Marcia Harvey and the two are parents to three children (2 daughters and 1 son). The couple parted ways in 1994, after 13 years of being together.

He found love again in 1996 in Mary Shackelford and they were blessed with a son. The two ended their marriage in 2005. Their marriage lasted for 9 years. What is interesting now is that Steve knew Marjorie Harvey since 1990 and the two started their relationship just a few years later. However, they took the nuptial plunge in 2007 and are still married. Marjorie brought her three children (all of them adopted). So now the two are parents to seven children in total together.

Now, as the rumours surround them, it is another test of their relationship that is considered as goal by many in Hollywood. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Got N*de On An Aeroplane Refusing To Take Any Body-Double For The Wolf Of Wall Street’s O*gy Scene & Said “That’s All Me Flopping Around N*ked”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News