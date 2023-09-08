Among all the K-pop bands, BLACKPINK and BTS are currently on a whole other level owing to their immense popularity and fame. The two bands have broken many records with their tracks and live shows. Keeping how massively they are followed by their fans in mind, whenever two stars from these bands are seen under the same roof, their fans go in a frenzy. A similar thing happened when fans began demanding a collaboration when BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo were spotted chatting at the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa.

The two K-pop idols were among the major celebrities who attended the event. Apart from them, the event also saw Lee Min Ho, NewJeans members, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jung Ho Yeon and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many clips from Frieze Seoul 2023 have come out, the one involving BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is garnering the most attention. The two stars were seemingly seated on a table with other celebrities, having a gala time. But the internet went on a meltdown when they exchanged words.

For the event, V opted for an animal print shirt and layered a white coat on it. He paired the look with beige pants and flaunted his latest blonde hairdo. On the other hand, Jisoo stunned in an all-black ensemble, which included a lacy top and pants. A clip from the event has gone viral in which the two could be seen chatting as they sat opposite each other on the table.

#Jisoo and #V at Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art night event in Paradise city pic.twitter.com/RJWp2JX6US — m 💌 (@pinkscheers) September 7, 2023

Reacting to the videos, while some fans wondered what the two were talking about, others demanded a collaboration. A Twitter user wrote, “I wonder what he is saying,” while another wrote, “Armyblinks are eating good again.”

A third one wrote, “I’m mostly hoping for them to do a collab and make a song together like that’s going to be a HUGE banger and mostly break records and I want it so bad.”

One also jokes, “He’s dropping Jennie’s secrets.”

On the personal front, Jisoo is currently dating Ahn Bo Hyun and the two have publicly confirmed the same. On the other hand, V is rumoured to be romantically involved with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Despite fueling these rumours with their posts and viral videos, the two have not admitted the same yet.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Opens Up About Women Empowerment In K-Pop Industry As She Believes Women Can Be Powerful: “Especially In An Industry Like Mine…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News