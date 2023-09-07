Kim Hieora has been receiving a lot of praise for portraying a psychotic b*tch and evil spirit in the K-drama, ‘The Uncanny Encounter 2′. She also got a huge appreciation for her role in The Glory. While she was basking in the happiness of her successful K-dramas, a rumour got stuck with her and created a stir on the internet. Yesterday, Dispatch reported that Hieora was a part of the Big Sanji group of S Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, Gangwon, which was infamously known for bullying, blackmail and verbal assaults.

This completely changed Hieora’s life, and now everyone’s attention is on the actress. Finally, her agency came in support of her and made a statement debunking all the speculations made by Dispatch. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

Kim Hieora’s agency, Gram Entertainment, shared a statement with many media outlets, and as quoted in Koreaboo, the statement read as,

“Hello, this is Gram Entertainment, Kim Hieora’s agency.

More than anything, we are sorry to have caused concern to many people with the sudden news related to Kim Hieora that was released today.

Regarding the media’s report on Kim Hieora, we would like to convey our agency’s position as follows.

First of all, we would like to honestly tell you how the report about Kim Hieora was released and the allegations against her that were raised in the report.

It’s true Kim Hieora was joined an online school community called Big Sangji with her friends when she was a student at Sangji Girls’ Middle School, and she did hang out with members from that group.

However, we would like to clarify that all other allegations reported and raised by the media are not true.

The media company that released the report contacted us, letting us know there was a tip-off related to Kim Hieora. They wanted us to review it before publishing it. The memories from both Kim Hieora and the informant were unclear, so they provided an opportunity for Kim Hieora to explain her side of the story. Kim Hieora visited the media outlet without any company officials joining her and honestly answered questions from the media outlet with three of their reporters.

Contrary to the nature of the title of the article, which the media outlet released today, Kim Hieora neither acknowledged nor took part in such bullying activities. She has never been involved in school violence. We would like to say one more time that this is what Kim Hieora said when she talked with the media outlet.

In addition, both the media outlet and Kim Hieora learned that the comments provided by the informant resulted from misunderstandings and mistakes in their recollection of events. The informant resolved the misunderstandings, apologized to Kim Hieora, and informed the media outlet of this. Because of this, we thought things wrapped up due to the misunderstandings.

Contrary to the media’s report, Big Sangji waas not a group for bullies. There were many ordinary students who were also part of the group. We will refute this claim from the media outlet in detail in the future.

Kim Hieora explained this to the reporters when she met with them and that fact remains unchanged even now.

Unfortunately though, the media outlet published a speculative article based on reports that they gathered.

Once again, Kim Hieora was never a bully at school and she has never admitted to or participated in school violence. We will actively clarify the points made in the speculative report and related accusations by releasing more details and information in the future.

Finally, we urge you to stop spreading and reproducing this indiscriminate speculation and false information. We will take strong legal action against malicious posts that undermine the reputation of our actors.

We sincerely ask media officials to refrain from speculative reports in the future and apologize once more for disappointing many people today.

Thank you for waiting this long time.”

But the story doesn’t end here. The Glory actress Kim Hieora, who also played a bully in the Song Hye Kyo starrer gave a handwritten letter to a Dispatch reporter three months back, which the media outlet has now released after her agency called their reports ‘baseless’.

In the detailed letter, Kim wrote about being a part of the group and even admitted to being quite a rebel in her youth as she felt it was better to take charge than get teased by other people. She wanted to receive attention. She even explained how she repented being such a character back in her youth. She wanted to become a better person, “I am not saying I was a kind child in my past. But, although I admit I was immature, I would like to tell you that I have never caused harm to someone for no reason.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates.

