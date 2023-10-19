MBC’s new show, A Good Day To Be A Dog, featuring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu-young as the main leads, has already aired, and three episodes of the drama are out. However, it seems the plot is not keeping the audience hooked, and the fans are complaining about the weak storyline. Now, a viewership rating surfaced on the internet, garnering attention from audiences across the globe. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

The K-drama revolves around a romantic plot between a professor who has a traumatic past with dogs and is scared of them and a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog after she kisses a man.

Apparently, the man who is scared of dogs is supposed to break the curse. While Cha’s fans streamed the drama for him, it seems his charm ain’t working this time.

Instead of Cha Eun Woo’s acting or Park Gyu-young’s beauty, fans are finding the puppy cuter. Even though the drama had a hyped opening, the rating dropped with every new episode released. On October 19, “MBC’s Viewership Rating” post garnered a lot of views that stated that the K-drama couldn’t surpass 3% in viewership rating.”

Well, while some netizens are super disappointed with the drama A Good Day To Be A Dog, there are a few who were shocked to see such a low rating. As per the portal, Theqoo, K-netizens shared their comments. One wrote, ““I don’t know anyone in the drama besides Cha Eunwoo, and the main actress isn’t that charming… Why was she cast as the main? The two don’t have any chemistry.”

Another one penned, “Cha Eun-woo must have had quite a bit of experience, but his acting was the same… I turned it on to see his face, but I saw something different because of his acting.”

“It makes the drama really boring, and Cha Eun-woo’s vocalizations have no soul and the two have no chemistry at all. It’s just a dog coming out with a shoe in its mouth and it’s most fun when he’s with his friends,” another comment read.

One commented, “I only enjoyed the scene with the dog and the boy. The male lead’s acting is so bad that his voice isn’t very good, and the drama isn’t fun.”

A fan wrote, “The problem isn’t about Cha Eun-woo, it’s just that it’s not a drama that will have high viewership ratings… In fact, I don’t care about Cha Eun-woo’s acting as much as I thought because he’s handsome.”

Another complained, “It’s not something you would watch every week. If it had just come out on OTT, it would have been cute.”

Well, even after the drama has such a strong lead like True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo, it isn’t making an impression on the audience. Have you watched it yet?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: ‘Destined With You’ Star Rowoon Was Once Caught In An Internet Blaze After He Admitted Not Being Vaccinated During Covid-19, His Former Agency Issued A Statement & Apologized To His Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News