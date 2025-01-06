The Malayalam action thriller Rifle Club has been witnessing a solid performance at the box office. However, the day-wise collections of the film have slowed down now, and it might wrap up below 30 crores. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the movie on its 18th day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the day-wise collection of the film witnessed a slight growth of 30%. It earned 65 lakhs while it had amassed 50 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.3 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 18.05 crores.

The film earned around 7 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 25.05 crores. The movie needs 5 crores more to breach 30 crores. However, the day-wise collection of the film has drastically reduced now. So crossing 30 crores might come as a challenge for the film now.

However, irrespective of this, the movie is already a success. It is mounted at a scale of less than 10 crores. So, with its current India net collection of 15.3 crores, the movie has emerged victorious at the box office. However, it still needs an upward graph in the collections to cross 30 crores as it nears the last leg of its theatrical run.

The movie has also been receiving an adequate positive word of mouth which affected the collections in a positive manner. It had opened to a fairly positive response from the critics and masses alike. The movie has been directed by Aashiq Abu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Canada Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Is Now The Highest-Grossing South Indian Film, Earns 55% Higher Than Kalki 2898 AD!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News