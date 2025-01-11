Come what may, one film continues to hold its fort strong – Pushpa 2: The Rule. Like the name suggests, it is meant to rule and the box office collections are proof enough. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues to add impressive collections to the Hindi belt. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 37 days.

Streak of success continues despite new releases!

There are two more competitors in the Hindi belt – Game Changer and Fateh. Despite that, Pushpa 2 has maintained its one crore+ streak at the box office as it minted 1.20 crores* on the sixth Friday. There has been a dip of only 27% amid the new releases, which is spectacular given it is in its fifth week.

The 37-day total in the domestic market stands at 821.15 crores* net. Including taxes, the gross earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in India comes to 968.95 crores*.

Worldwide Box Office

As per the last reported number, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has earned 115 crores gross overseas. Combining the international and domestic total, the worldwide earnings after 37 days conclude at 1083.95 crores* gross.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 821.15 crores*

India gross- 968.95 crores *

* Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross- 1083.95 crores*

Allu Arjun starrer will likely conclude its run at the global box office at around 1100 crores. It will remain the third highest-grossing film worldwide in the Hindi belt after Dangal and Jawan.

Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Jawan

The action thriller has surpassed expectations every single day since its big release on December 5, 2024. It recently surpassed the worldwide collections of Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross). Unfortunately, Allu Arjun will not be able to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s another biggie, Jawan (1163.62 crores), which is the second-highest Hindi grosser of all-time. It is around 80 crores away from achieving the huge feat, which is out of reach now.

