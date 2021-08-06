Advertisement

With stunning visuals and fantastic action, Marvel Studio’s upcoming film ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ is creating waves for the superhero genre. It is one of Marvel’s most-anticipated projects considering it introduces the studios’ first Asian superhero. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the studio introduces each character with brilliant new posters that showcases them in their action-pack avatar. The posters offer a closer look at the heroes and villains including The Mandarin, Death Dealer, and Jiang Nan. Each poster provides a close-up look at one of the film‘s primary characters in various poses ready to fight.

Starring Simu Liu in the lead as Shang Chi and featuring Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, and Tony Leung as Wenwu, it is the narrative of a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origins story.

Shang-Chi explores a whole new story and set of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, experience “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” in Indian theatres soon.

