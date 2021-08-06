Advertisement

Nominated for five categories for the 93rd Oscar Awards and winning the Best Original Screenplay Award at the gala event, Promising Young Woman has been the talk of town for its gripping story tale.

With cinephiles in India excited as ever to watch the movie, the film has now officially been released after the government has permitted theatres to function by adhering to safety and hygiene protocols.

The r*pe-revenge drama, that promises to keep the viewer right at the edge of their seat, is directed by Emerald Fennell with Carey Mulligan in the lead role. Such was Carey’s stellar performance that Emerald, on accepting the award at the Oscars thanked the actor, calling her, “Not only the most talented person in the world, but also the kindest and funniest.”

Focus Features’ official “Promising Young Woman” synopsis reads: “Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.”

Watch the movie in your nearest cinema halls and check out the trailer of the film here –



