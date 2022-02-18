As web show The Fame Game is all set to stream on Netflix, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is on a promotional spree. The actress will appear on the popular The Kapil Sharma Show wherein she recalled how she watched Hum Aapke Hai Koun in a theatre in Amritsar.

The upcoming Netflix series also stars Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor. The series, which will be released on February 25, will serve as Madhuri’s debut on the OTT platform. Fans are now eagerly waiting for its release on the streaming platform.

As seen in the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian-host revealed how he watched Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun in a theatre in Amritsar a year after the release of the film. He said that he enjoyed watching the film as there were Mirchi lights on the border of the screen, which lit up every time a song played.

Madhuri Dixit then recalled her experience of watching a film in Amritsar. She said that those days were different and ‘ab wo mahaul nahi raha’. She said, “Everyone was telling me how popular my song Ek Do Teen had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it. I went to Chandan cinema which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat and I was in a burqa.”

“I was waiting for Ek Do Teen and as the song started, we were sitting in the front row seats and from behind us, people were throwing coins towards the screen! All of that money was landing our heads!,” Madhuri Dixit added. Watch the clip below:

Are you excited to watch this episode? Tell us in the space below.

