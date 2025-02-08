Yes, Will Smith needed Jada Pinkett Smith. The Men in Black star wasn’t exactly thrilled about kissing his co-star Rosario Dawson, and he asked Jada to be there for support.

“He wanted Jada to be on set and she encouraged him with the scene, and she supported me as well,” Dawson said (via Marca). Smith himself explained the hesitation, crediting his upbringing. “With the love thing… My grandmother was very firm about it, and so was my mother, about how a man should treat women,” he said in 2008.

By then, Will and Jada had already been married for over a decade, and their relationship had always been full of strong public support. Whether hyping each other up at events or navigating Hollywood pressures, they seemed to have each other’s backs. But when it came to on-screen romance, Smith wasn’t entirely comfortable with the idea of locking lips with someone other than his wife.

At the time, the concept of their open relationship wasn’t widely known, making his reluctance more surprising. But instead of dodging the scene, he turned to Jada for reassurance. She showed up, gave him the push he needed, and helped him bring the chemistry to life on screen.

Smith’s role in Seven Pounds had him playing a man seeking redemption, with Dawson as his love interest. The emotional depth of the film made their connection even more crucial. And with Jada’s encouragement, Smith was able to shake off his nerves and deliver the scene.

Fast forward to recent years, and the Smiths’ relationship has been under intense scrutiny. His infamous Oscars slap and the fallout that followed reportedly created more distance between them. While their marriage has endured its share of challenges, moments like the Seven Pounds set story remind fans of the bond they once shared.

In the aftermath of the Oscars controversy, Smith took a step back from the limelight and traveled to India to focus on yoga and meditation. The journey seemed like part of a larger self-reflection phase, as he worked through the backlash and reevaluated his next steps.

Looking back, his request for Jada’s presence on set wasn’t just about getting through a scene; it reflected the way he leaned on their relationship for emotional stability. Hollywood may be full of scripted love stories, but for Smith, some things had to feel real.

