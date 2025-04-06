The multiverse is cracking open like a fresh bag of popcorn, and Avengers: Doomsday is promising to be the biggest Marvel party since, well, ever. With cameos galore and fan-favorite returns lining up like Comic-Con on steroids, another familiar face wants back in on the action: Ross Marquand, aka the spooky soul keeper himself, Red Skull.

You may remember Marquand stepping into the crimson boots of Johann Schmidt after Hugo Weaving peace out, and honestly, he crushed it. Creepy? Yes. Memorable? Also yes. Now, with Doomsday prepping to throw every hero, villain, and variant into one big cinematic blender, Marquand is eyeing a comeback to the MCU.

But he’s not just looking to haunt souls again. He’s also cooking up ideas for a Captain America-centric series that dives deep into the weird and wild corners of the MCU. Let’s face it: If Doomsday is really going to live up to its name, we need at least one red-faced cosmic ghost guide to steer us through the chaos. And Marquand? He’s ready to portal in.

Red Skull Star Talks About Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Ross Marquand is totally game to dust off Red Skull’s dusty cloak and get back into Marvel’s cosmic chaos. During a panel at AwesomeCon, he spoke with ScreenRant about the possibility of returning in Avengers: Doomsday; spoiler alert, he’s very ready. “Yeah, I have!” Marquand said when asked about returning as the ghostly keeper of the Soul Stone. “You don’t have to twist my arm.”

But he didn’t stop there. In true Marvel nerd fashion, Marquand brought out a pitch he’s been holding onto tighter than Thor’s hammer: a Captain America miniseries following Cap’s off-screen mission to return the Infinity Stones. “I’ve been pitching a series for seven years,” he admitted. “I think it would be amazing if it was a six or seven-part miniseries. Seven would be great, because the first episode is Cap, Tony Stark, and Bruce sitting down and saying, ‘Here’s what you could come up against… How do we unkill Natasha?’”

Yes, he went there, and we love him for it. Marquand thinks the series could tackle all those lingering MCU mysteries fans love to obsess over. “That’s always been a question I have with the stones and everything,” he added, clearly ready to dive deep into the Endgame logic rabbit hole.

As for whether the series could happen? Marquand says the ball’s in Chris Evans’ court, but if a live-action series doesn’t pan out, he’s also open to an animated version, What If…? style. “It’d be a lot of fun,” he said with a grin. Red Skull redemption arc? Cap’s post-Endgame adventures? Animated cosmic hijinks? Marvel, we’re begging, just make it happen.

What Is Red Skull’s Role In Avengers?

Red Skull’s journey in the MCU took a dramatic turn from power-hungry villain to cosmic soul guardian. After his attempt to wield the Tesseract backfired, he was blasted across space and ended up on Vormir, where he was cursed to become the Stonekeeper. Instead of leading Hydra, he now leads unfortunate visitors through emotional trauma in exchange for the Soul Stone.

Played by Ross Marquand in Infinity War and Endgame, this ghostly version of Red Skull floats around in a tattered cloak, guiding heroes like Thanos and Hawkeye through the ultimate test of sacrifice. From supervillain to spiritual gatekeeper, it’s one of the MCU’s strangest and most unexpectedly poetic career shifts.

