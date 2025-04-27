Singham Again may not have been a success, but Ajay Devgn is coming back to the big screens to redeem himself. He will be next seen in Raid 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The advance booking has commenced in limited showcasing. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 1.

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit crime-thriller Raid. Raj Kumar Gupta has donned the director’s hat again. Saurabh Shukla will be a part of the second instalment but Ileana D’Cruz seems to have big goodbye to the franchise. Ajay Devgn starrer is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2025. So far, there is little hype, as the promotions are yet to reach its peak.

Day 1 Advance Booking Update!

As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 has registered an advance booking sale of 45.16 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. The full-fledged pre-sales are yet to begin, as there are currently only 2,338 shows nationwide. Around 13.7K tickets have been sold so far.

Delhi is receiving the best response so far, while the other leading circuits include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Raid 2 vs top advance sales of 2025 in Bollywood

Unfortunately, very few Bollywood films have been able to garner the attention of cine-goers so far in 2025. Owing to the same, the bar is low as Ajay Devgn starrer only needs 1.84 crore+ to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025.

Here are the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

With only 1.39 crore more in the kitty, Raid 2 will beat Kesari Chapter 2 and steal its #5 spot. That milestone should be unlocked within today. But it is to be seen whether the crime thriller manages to enter the top 3.

