Ileana D’Cruz has proved her acting chops with some versatile roles in films like Jalsa, Pokiri, Nanban, and Rustom. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Anurag Basu’s directorial Barfi. But did you know she lost South film offers because people thought she would never do regional films again? Scroll below for the unknown trivia.

Barfi is a period romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead. The film turned out to be a super hit affair at the box office with collections of 120 crores net from India alone. Ileana also won the 58th Filmfare Award for the best female debut.

While Ileana D’Cruz enjoyed rave reviews and widespread appreciation for her performance in Barfi, she unfortunately missed out on many South film opportunities. She revealed to India Today, “It wasn’t meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved ‘Barfi’ as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn’t really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up.”

Many thought Ileana D’Cruz would not return to the South. She added, “It wasn’t like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again.’ But I feel somewhere when I signed up to do ‘Barfi’, there was this weird misconception that ‘she’s moving to Bollywood now. She’s not going to be interested in doing South films.'”

Ileana D’ Cruz added that the South offers dwindled away. But looks like it happened for good because the actress also became very selective about the kind of work she wanted to do.

The Raid actress, however, feels that she has yet to get her due in cinema, and a lot of her work has gone unnoticed.

On the professional front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

