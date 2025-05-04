Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. It clocked a half-century in only three days. The crime thriller has now surpassed every Bollywood film in its opening weekend except 2. Scroll below for day 4 early trends!

Records its best day

The biggest target for Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial was to beat its opening day of 19.71 crores. The occupancy remained fantastic throughout the day, thanks to the impressive spot bookings. As per early trends, Raid 2 has accumulated 21-22.50 crores on day 4. It registered a 13-21% growth compared to 18.55 crores earned on Saturday.

The opening weekend of Raid 2 will conclude around 72.31-73.81 crores. It is to be noted that Ajay Devgn starrer enjoyed a 4-day extended first weekend since it was released last Thursday. It enjoyed a massive boost due to the May Day holiday but couldn’t cross Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

Records 3rd highest opening weekend of 2025

Raid 2 has recorded the third-highest opening weekend of 2025. It may have stolen the #3 spot from Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force by a small margin.

Take a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Raid 2: 72.31-73.81 crores (estimates) Sky Force: 73.20 crores Jaat: 40.62 crores (4 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Deva: 19.43 crores The Diplomat: 13.45 crores Emergency: 12.26 crores Fateh: 10.71 crores

It is to be noted that Sunny Deol’s Jaat also enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend. In comparison, Ajay Devgn’s film has brought in 82% higher collections!

