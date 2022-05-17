It is Amber Heard who is currently on the stands and testifying in the $50 million defamation trial. The suit has been filed by Johnny Depp over an op-ed the Aquaman actress wrote in 2018. She indirectly accused him of domestic violence and he’s demanding compensation for damages that lost him multiple Hollywood projects including Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3.

In the last few days, a lot of revelations have been made that left many in disbelief. From the Kate Moss controversy to Jennifer Grey testifying in support of JD and the poop situation, there’s been a lot of drama. Now, Amber in a latest statement accuses her ex-husband of assaulting her on their honeymoon.

As per BBC, Amber Heard in the court said that she feared she would not survive had she continued her relationship with Johnny Depp. “I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me. I really didn’t want to leave him. I loved him so much,” she said.

After their Feb 2015 wedding, Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp assaulted her on the Orient Express Train in Asia. He allegedly struck her and held her by the neck in their sleeping cabin. She revealed, “He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time. I remember being scared that he wouldn’t mean to do it.”

Just not that, Amber claimed that Johnny would indulge in self-harm multiple times during their fights. “In fights he often would cut his arms or hold his knife to his chest or draw blood, superficially at first. He also put cigarettes out on himself,” she added.

We wonder what Johnny Depp has to say in response to all the allegations.

