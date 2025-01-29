James Cameron is gearing up to take audiences on an unexpected journey with ‘Avatar 3: Fires and Ash,’ promising the boldest installment yet.

The legendary director, who is known for pushing cinematic boundaries, is set on breaking the mold rather than repeating past successes.

James Cameron is Banking On ‘Brave’ Choices

During an interview with UK’s Empire Magazine, the ‘Titanic’ maker said, “It’s a tricky thing. We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, ‘F—, that’s not what I signed up for.’ “

“But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money,” he continued, adding, “That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time.”

The 70-year-old also noted that unlike its predecessors, the upcoming sequel aims to surprise, taking audiences to “places they won’t expect,” while ensuring every twist feels earned.

“We’ve got some really clever action set-pieces,” he told the outlet. “You can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.”

Production of ‘Avatar 3’ is Ahead of Schedule

Cameron is confident in the film’s progress, revealing that production is ahead of schedule compared to ‘The Way of Water.’

“We’ve doubled the number of shots finished at this stage of the game than we had on movie two [and] the films are about equal length. So that puts us well ahead of the curve, which is something I’ve never, frankly, experienced before.”

“We’re getting to the point where we’re actually getting good at this,” he said with a laugh.

During an interview with People Magazine, the director revealed that his team has even captured footage for a for a future fourth film while working on ‘Fire and Ash.’

“We did the capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four,” he explained at the time.

Kate Winslet is Set to Reprise Her Role

Kate Winselt has made her exciting comeback to reprise her role as Ronal. Cameron revealed that Winslet trained with an actual “husband and wife shaman practice” to master techniques she will employ in the new film.

“When you see her [Winslet] doing that purification ritual to try to revive Kitty in the film and some of the stuff that she’s going to do in movie three, that’s based on actual practice,” he said.

‘Avatar 3: Fires and Ash’ is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

