Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is moving ahead at the Indian box office at a decent pace, but it’s clearly not enough to reach the finishing line. In the opening weekend, the film exceeded expectations and raked in impressive numbers, but afterward, it lacked that spark, and overall, it has earned a fair number so far. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 12 days!

Underwhelming run after a strong start

In the pre-release prediction, the Tollywood romantic action thriller was projected to stay below the 10 crore mark, but in reality, it comfortably entered double digits. In the first weekend, it amassed a solid 36.03 crores. But it faced big drops from the first Monday onwards, restricting it from securing a success tag in the domestic run.

Speaking about the latest collection update, Thandel did a business of just 1 crore yesterday, pushing the overall collection to 59.20 crore net at the Indian box office after 12 days, as per Sacnilk. This number looks decent in isolation, but considering the production value and scale, it’s clearly not up to the mark.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Thandel is made on a budget of 75 crores. After the weekend of above 35 crores, this number looked easily achievable, but at present, it looks tough to achieve. If compared with the domestic collection, the film has recovered 78.93% of the total budget involved and needs another 15.80 crores to enter the safe zone.

Though the distance looks smaller, it’s not easy to achieve because the pace has slowed. Now, it entirely depends on how the third weekend turns out. If there’s no significant jump, the film will fail to recover the cost and will end up being a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 5: It’s Already Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News