Unni Mukundan’s Marco is maintaining a steady pace at the box office, and in 6 days the action thriller stands at a total of 25 crore at the box office. It has already surpassed Dulquer Salmaan’s Kammatipaadam as the highest-grossing A-Rated Malayalam film.

In fact, Unni Mukundan has also surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his last Malayalam release, Jai Ganesha. It now aims to cross the lifetime collection of his last Tamil hit – Garudan, which was released in the year 2024.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, December 25, the film earned a total of 3.5 crore at the box office, as much as the previous day, Tuesday. It is expected that it would maintain the pace till the arriving New Year, making way for another Malayalam success before the year closes.

Surpasses Lifetime Collection Of Vaazha

Marco, with a total of 25 crore in 6 days at the box office, has surpassed the lifetime collection of the superhit Malayalam film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, which earned 23.46 crore at the box office.

Check out the daily breakdown of the five-day run of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 4.30 crore

Day 2: 4.65 crore

Day 3: 5.20 crore

Day 4: 3.90 crore

Day 5: 3.50 crore

Day 6: 3.50 crore

Total: 25 crore

Needs 3.18 Crore To Enter Top

Next target for Unni Mukundan’s film would be Sookshmadarshini’s 28.18 crore. As soon as Marco surpasses this total, it would become the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 in India.

Check out the collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu : 76.10 crore Ajayanate Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangallku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore Sookshmadarshini: 28.18 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

