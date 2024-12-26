It is the end of the year, and December 25, Christmas Day box office always acts as a goldmine for films at the box office. This year, three major superstar biggies were running in the theaters, fighting for box office numbers – Mufasa: The Lion King, Pushpa 2 Hindi, and Baby John.

Pushpa 2 VS Baby John VS Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office

While Pushpa 2 was on its 21st day on December 25, Mufasa had its sixth, and Varun Dhawan’s biggie produced by Atlee arrived on December 25.

Christmas Day Box Office

Considering the top 10 Christmas Day box office collections for Hindi films, only one of the three biggies we discussed entered the top 10 Christmas Day box office collections. However, it was expected that all three of them would enter the top 10, pushing Salman Khan and both his Dabangg films out of the top 10.

Only Pushpa 2 Enters The Top 10

Pushpa 2 Hindi box office earned in the range of 15 – 16 crore on Christmas, and it pushed Prabhas’s Salaar Hindi’s 10.25 crore out of the top 10, occupying the tenth spot. On the other hand, Baby John brought 12.50 crore for Christmas, and Mufasa: The Lion King brought 13.50 crore on Christmas, day 6 of the film.

Check out the top 10 Christmas Day collections of Hindi films and the number of day that was on December 25.

Dangal: 42.41 crore (Day 3) Tiger Zinda Hai: 36.54 crore (Day 4) PK: 27.55 crore (Day 7) Dhoom 3: 23.75 crore (Day 6) Avatar: The Way Of Water: 25.15 crore (Day 10) Dunki: 24.32 crore (Day 5) (Day 5) 83 The Film: 16.95 crore (Day 2) Dabangg 2: 16 crore (Day 5) Dabangg 3: 15.7 crore (Day 6) Pushpa 2: 15 crore (Day 21)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sookshma Darshini Worldwide Box Office (34 Days): Garners Above 180% Returns Against Domestic Collection, Inches Towards 60 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News