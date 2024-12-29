Despite best efforts from Varun Dhawan and the entire team, Baby John has failed to make any mark at the Indian box office. The start itself was underwhelming for an occasion of Christmas but what followed next was truly a nightmare. The film dropped heavily and yesterday, it failed to even touch the 5 crore mark, thus pretty much sealing the fate. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

Directed by Kalees, the Bollywood action thriller is an official remake/adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. Upon its release on December 25, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, the action sequences and the performance of Varun Dhawan were praised unanimously. Unfortunately, despite some merits, it has failed miserably at ticket windows.

On the opening day, Baby John earned 11.25 crores. On day 2, it was expected to stay steady, but a harsh drop was witnessed, and a collection of 5.13 crores came in. On day 3, 3.65 crores* was registered. On day 4, despite being Saturday, only 4.25 crores* came in. Overall, the film has earned just 24.28 crores* at the Indian box office.

Ideally, considering the scale of Baby John, 24.28 crores should have come on the opening day itself. Now, it is heading towards a big disaster. With shows being reduced all over India, it’ll be curtains down for the biggie from Monday onwards.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Baby John:

Day 1- 11.25 crores

Day 2- 5.13 crores

Day 3- 3.65 crores*

Day 4- 4.25 crores*

Total- 24.28 crores*

Reportedly, Baby John is the most expensive film in Varun Dhawan’s career. Sadly, despite its huge potential, it is on the verge of becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest disasters in recent times.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films Of 2024 – Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet 3 Is At The Top With 125% Higher Collection Than Shinda Shinda No Papa!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News