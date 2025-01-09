This week, theatres are buzzing with releases from all directions. We’ve selected six films for you, including one that premiered in the U.S. last year and is now making its way to India, while the others are brand-new. On the OTT front, Netflix continues to lead with four exciting titles, along with offerings from Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Zee5.

Why waste time on this introduction? Scroll down to explore the details of these titles, pick one to watch, then another, and keep going until you’ve completed the entire list this week if you’re up for the challenge.

Netflix

Black Warrant (Hindi)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Creators Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh bring a crime-prison drama featuring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. The story revolves around a new officer navigating the complexities of Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

American Primeval (English)

Release Date: January 09, 2025

Created by Mark L. Smith, this American Western miniseries stars Taylor Kitsch, Shea Whigham, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Betty Gilpin, Jai Courtney, Dane DeHaan, and Kim Coates. The series centers on the struggle for control over the American West.

The Upshaws Part 6 (English)

Release Date : January 09, 2025

A comedy series about a working-class Black family in Indiana navigating the ups and downs of everyday life.

WWE Raw 2025 (English)

Release Date: Already Available

The weekly Monday Night Raw has transitioned from traditional linear TV to an OTT platform. The show features performers from the Raw and SmackDown brands, with special appearances from legends like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and The Undertaker. It also marks the beginning of John Cena’s farewell tour.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (English)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

The horror-comedy TV series returns with an all-new cast and a fresh storyline and will feature 8 episodes.

Prime Video

On Call (English)

Release Date: January 09, 2025

Created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, this police procedural drama stars Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente. The story follows a seasoned cop and a rookie responding to emergencies.

Zee5

The Sabarmati Report (Hindi)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, this crime drama thriller stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the true 2002 incident of the Sabarmati Express train burning in Godhra.

Sonyliv

Shark Tank India Season 4 (Hindi)

Release Date: Monday to Friday 8:00 p.m.

Now in its fourth season, the Indian adaptation of the popular American series continues to feature entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to investors, seeking funding for their projects.

In Theatres

Game Changer (Telugu)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Directed by S. Shankar, this political action thriller stars Ram Charan, S. J. Suryah, Kiara Advani, and Anjali. The story follows an IAS officer with anger management issues as he takes on a corrupt establishment.

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Directed by Bobby Kolli, this action-adventure stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Urvashi Rautela. The story follows a thief determined to carve out his own territory and rise as a king without a kingdom.

Fateh (Hindi)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Directed by Sonu Sood, who also stars in the lead role, this action thriller follows a former special ops officer as he takes on a cybercrime ring to rescue a girl.

Rekhachithram (Malayalam)

Release Date: January 09, 2025

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, this mystery investigation crime thriller stars Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan. The story follows a police officer who, after rejoining the force following a scandal that led to his suspension, takes on the investigation of a 40-year-old disappearance of a nun.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (English)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Written and directed by Christian Gudegast, this heist crime thriller stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Salvatore Esposito, Evin Ahmad, and Orli Shuka. Set after Den of Thieves, the story follows a new heist and the complications that arise.

Nosferatu (English)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Robert Eggers direct this Gothic horror film as a remake of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu. This remake, starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, tells the story of a young woman and a vampire who becomes infatuated with her.

