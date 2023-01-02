Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most anticipated film of 2023 from the house of Hombale, directed by Prashanth Neel

2023’s highly anticipated film and one of the biggest collaborations in the industry of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel has opened up to a very exciting start for the new year. The film got trended on the very first day of 2023, with fans hailing ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hai’ on social media by the hashtag #SaalNahiSalaarHai. Fans have announced and claimed 2023 to be Salaar’s year.

Taking to social media, fans hailed the film and showed their excitement towards the film. Checkout:

Now they deserve all love and appreciation and people were waiting for this one and it finally came and#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/cjhUadVCuX — Rushita singh (@rushali__) January 1, 2023

No one can control our excitement for this because it's really going to be something very much impressive you all are happy#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/jExlBLrRgG — Abhilipsa Abhi 💗 (@Abhilipsa_abhi) January 1, 2023

Hombale’s Salaar marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the film is expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry. It is a dream combination of India’s two biggest franchises Bahubali and KGF as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the hero of Bahubali will be coming together to serve India yet another blockbuster in 2023. Hombale Films, which has blockbusters like KGF, KGF 2 and their latest Kantara, to their credit, is gearing up for the release of the Prabhas starrer in 2023. The fans surely can’t miss the dynamic collaboration of Director, Producer and Technicians of KGF and the hero of Bahubali!

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films the new film has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of the film, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun!

