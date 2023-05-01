Anne Hathaway is a fashionista, and we often see her slaying designer looks on the red carpet during promotional tours and outings, as well as casual looks while roaming the city or relaxing with family. While ‘The Princess Diaries’ fame always puts her best fashion foot forward, there have been times when she suffered wardrobe malfunctions.

And today, we are telling you of one such ‘oops’ moment. With the 2023 MET Gala event just a couple of hours away, we thought we should tell you of the time Anne suffered a tear in her custom dress moments before she had to pose before the cameras on the 2014 MET Gala carpet. Read on to know about it all.

During an appearance on the appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ three years ago, Anne Hathaway opened up about her MET Gala wardrobe malfunction. When asked about her wardrobe malfunction that happened on the way to the 2014 MET Gala, Anne told recalled it happened while she was dressed in a custom Calvin Klein dress and about a block from the venue.

Narrating the incident, Anne Hathaway told Stephen Colbert, “It was one year I was going as the guest of Calvin Klein… I was like a block away from the MET and was like ‘Wow, this is amaz… ah-choo! ‘And I sneezed and my dress split. Like straight up split open.” Hearing Colbert say, “So you were literally swen into it,” the actress said, “Well, I had to be after that.”

After a little laughter, she continued, “I felt so terrible. So I’m pulling up and [Calvin Klein designer] Francisco [Costa] ’s so proud of this dress,” she continued. “I put the window down and he’s like, ‘Baby, you look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. My dress just broke.’ I’ve never actually seen someone turn green before, and I’m like, ‘It’s going to be fine. I can go on the carpet — I can keep my arm down, and I’ll hold it in place, and we’ll get inside and there’s going to be a needle and thread … ‘And he goes, ‘Pull over!’”

Thankfully, they were able to find a seamstress who stitched up the dress for them at a local hotel before they made it to the red carpet. Anne Hathaway revealed they reached the venue late – but still before Rihanna. Watch out the Youtube video of her talking about it all here:

Check out Anne Hathaway’s 2014 MET Gala look here:

