



Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame after her performance in Disney’s Hannah Montana, is not only known for her acting skills, but she is quite popular in the music industry as well. The songstress has her ways to entertain and mesmerise her fans. She has a unique taste in fashion and has always put on her best self whenever she stepped her foot outside.

Miley has never shied away from talking about her s*x life or flaunting her skin in bold and risque outfits. She is truly a woman of many layers. Today, we have found an old photoshoot where the songstress made head turns with her raunchy look. Check it out below.

As shared by one of Miley Cyrus’ fan pages named Miley Updates on Twitter (now X), the songstress can be seen wearing nothing but a lingerie suspender. Flaunting her b**bs and covering her n*pples with the suspenders, Miley gave a stern expression to pose for the picture. To accesorise her look she paired it with a black hat to match the colour of the lingerie, and in the picture, her n*ps can be seen covered with two stars.

Check out the picture here:

miley cyrus, esv pic.twitter.com/aRNGJa2gNU — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) May 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus opted for a glam look with a full coverage foundation, defined brows, bold eyes with lined eyelids, mascara-laden lashes and pink lip shade. She is one of the most desirable women, and this proves it. Who won’t get weak in their knees if they see something like that?

For those who don’t know, Miley was married to Liam Hemsworth only to part ways with him, and her massive fanbase believes she wrote the song Flowers to take a diss at her ex-husband.

Well, leaving that aside, what are your thoughts about Miley Cyrus’ fashion skills? Let us know.

