Chris Hemsworth needs no introduction. The actor has proved his acting skills throughout his career with various hits and has become one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. He has been a part of many hundreds of millions of dollars grossing movies in his career and worked with the best directors.

With all the fame, he leads a luxurious life with his family in both the US and Australia. Apart from his lavish houses and cars, the Thor star is also a fan of expensive wristwatches.

Chris Hemsworth’s wristwatch collection is a reflection of his own personality: handsome and charming. Here are the Avengers star’s most expensive timepieces, and their whopping price will surely leave your jaws dropped.

Rolex Submariner

Chris Hemsworth is the owner of a Rolex Submariner, which comes in yellow gold with a Cerachrom bezel inserted in black ceramic and a black dial. The numbers and hands on the watch are marked in large luminescent. The whopping price of this blinky timepiece is $45,000.

Rolex Submariner Date 126618 Yellow Gold Watches For 2020 Out of the nine new Rolex Submariner watches for 2020, the new generation 41mm wide Rolex Submariners with the updated 3235 family of movements also includes some precious metal varieties. Those include the referenc… pic.twitter.com/VI9snh3bvH — INEX Watches.CA (@INEXWatches) September 1, 2020

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton

Another gem in the Thor star’s collection is the Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton. The black and rose gold watch showcases the fine mechanism in the dial, and the precision that it is made with is impeccable. It had an 18-carat sandblasted rose gold case and crown. The black integrated alligator strap also has an 18-carat rose gold ardillon buckle. Hemsworth’s water-resistant timepiece is priced $53,000.

Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph

It seems that the Avengers: Endgame star is a fan of rose gold and black, as he has yet another timepiece in the same combination. It is a Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph featuring a black patterned dial, with a matching crown and rose gold body. The black strap completed the watch whis is priced at $71,000.

Rolex Day Date 40 Platinum

The Day-Date model, which was introduced in 1956, is also referred to as the Rolex President. The model that Chris Hemsworth owns was introduced in 2015. It features a platinum 40mm case and an exquisitely created trapezoid-cut diamond bezel. The ice-blue dial is surely a cherry on top for a platinum frame. This beautiful timepiece is a treasure priced at $98,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26331OR

Chris Hemsworth also owns Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. The charming yet elegant timepiece is surely the best one that the Thor: Love and Thunder star owns. The 18-carat pink gold watch features a blue Grande Tapisserie dial. The watch is a symbol of elegance and is a perfect accessory for any formal event. Its price is, drumroll please, a whopping $120,000.

Audemars Piguet – 26331OR.OO.1220OR.01

Royal Oak Chronograph 41 Pink Gold / Blue pic.twitter.com/8x8dVJJJbM — SG Watches ⌚️ New York (@SG_Watches) June 29, 2023

What are your views on Chris Hemsworth’s watch collection? Let us know in the comments.

