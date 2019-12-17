Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep Says He Had To Deal With Salman Khan For THIS Thing & Here’s Why!

Working with a star who carries the aura like that of Salman Khan is no cakewalk for sure! And that is exactly what south superstar Kichcha Sudeep feels too. Well, for the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep will play the antagonist against Salman Khan in their soon releasing, Dabangg 3.

Revealing what it was like working with Salman Khan, Sudeep has been quoted saying that he was well aware of the aura of the Wanted actor and had no choice but to deal with it. Speaking to Miss Malini, Sudeep said, “I can’t really go to the set thinking that you know, “I’m a good actor or I’m a villain”. I had to deal with Salman Khan’s aura and his personality. Only then will I be able to come across as an equally big person on screen and do justice to his role. If he is a tiger or a lion, then there has to be an elephant in front of him.”

The actor, who is a star in himself in the Sandalwood industry has been further quoted saying, “A lot of really fun moments on set. There is a gym set up wherever he goes, so it great for us! He’s an easy-going person. He enjoys life, every part of it. You should see him at his farmhouse. That’s where he relaxes and entertains all his friends and family. He gardens there and plays with his pets, and is always surrounded by all the kids. He is a completely different person. You should just get to spend some time with him to get to know the real him.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 marks the return of Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday along with Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Dabangg 3 also marks the debut of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Dabangg 3 will hit the theatres on the 20th of December 2019.

