Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 5: Enjoys A Stable Hold; Beats Skyfall’s Lifetime In India

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: After taking a dominating start at the ticket windows, Dwayne Johnson starrer has somewhat slowed down a bit in comparison to Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 at Indian box office. But the good news is that the movie is sticking to its pace without going through any drop.

Jumanji: The Next Level earned 2.50 crores on Monday and on Tuesday too, the movie has bagged 2.50 crores, which is quite an amazing hold. The overall total now stands at 30.16 crores. In the course, it has entered the list of Koimoi’s All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India.

It has also surpassed Daniel Craig’s Skyfall (30 crores) and will topple the other movies too in the coming days. Its next target is Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Being one of the highest paid and most loved actors of Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson loves the world of Bollywood and doesn’t rule out working in a Bollywood film someday. The Hollywood star says working on an Indian action movie would be fun.

In fact, he already has few friends from India’s tinseltown. Dwayne has worked with Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in “Baywatch”, and bonded with Varun Dhawan through social media when the Indian star appreciated his movie and one of his positive gestures.

