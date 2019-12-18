Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 5: Enjoys A Stable Hold; Beats Skyfall’s Lifetime In India

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: After taking a dominating start at the ticket windows, Dwayne Johnson starrer has somewhat slowed down a bit in comparison to Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 at Indian box office. But the good news is that the movie is sticking to its pace without going through any drop.

Jumanji: The Next Level earned 2.50 crores on Monday and on Tuesday too, the movie has bagged 2.50 crores, which is quite an amazing hold. The overall total now stands at 30.16 crores. In the course, it has entered the list of Koimoi’s All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India.

It has also surpassed Daniel Craig’s Skyfall (30 crores) and will topple the other movies too in the coming days. Its next target is Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. Joker64.00 crores*
15. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
16. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
17. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
18. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
19. Aquaman55.00 crores
20. Deadpool 254.00 crores
21. The Avengers53.00 crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
23. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
24. Iron Man 350.50 crores
25. Aladdin50.00 crores
26. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
27. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
28. Frozen 244.00 crores*
29. The Nun42.00 crores
30. Incredibles 240.25 crores
31. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
32. Black Panther38.00 crores
33. Justice League35.00 crores
34. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
35. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
36. Jumanji: The Next Level30.16 crores*
37. Skyfall30.00 crores

Being one of the highest paid and most loved actors of Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson loves the world of Bollywood and doesn’t rule out working in a Bollywood film someday. The Hollywood star says working on an Indian action movie would be fun.

In fact, he already has few friends from India’s tinseltown. Dwayne has worked with Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in “Baywatch”, and bonded with Varun Dhawan through social media when the Indian star appreciated his movie and one of his positive gestures.

