Prabhas, who predominantly in Telugu cinema, emerged as a pan-India star following the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali series. Interestingly, his female fan-following is also increasing by the day and it has led to something big for him. Scroll down to know more.

The south superstar enjoys a huge fandom in the country especially a huge fan-following among girls. This has also led to being referred to as India’s ‘most eligible bachelor’. As a result, international brands have started to approach him now.

As per SpotboyE report, a source close to the actor has revealed, “Prabhas enjoys a great female fan following. It has only gone from strength to strength especially post the announcement of his Pan-India film Radheshyam and it has led to a point where he is now being persuaded by an International dating brand to endorse them.”

The development also came at a time when the Pan-India star is returning to the romantic genre after a decade. The fans also gave Prabhas a nickname, ‘Darling’. The star is all set to take on the old-school loverboy avatar in his upcoming movie RadheShyam.

Currently, Prabhas is shooting for Salaar in Hyderabad. His co-star Shruti Haasan took to social media to share the massive spread, calling the actor ‘epic’ for spoiling her on sets. Sharing a glimpse of the food galore, she wrote, “He is Prabhas, the most epic human being ever. Feast mode. I am trying to be cool and calm but not possible. This is Mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style, Gongura Mamsam, only the most legendary dish in the history of food, chepala pulusu, chicken biryani, paneer, kebabs, crab, veg manchurian, dal and another dal, you get the picture (sic).”

Directed by Prashant Neel, who also helmed KGF, Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. He will be playing a negative character for the first time in this film.

