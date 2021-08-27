Vijay Sethupathi & Sundeep Kishan Collaborates For Michael - Deets Inside

Advertisement

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan will be seen together in an action-packed film. The movie’s title has been announced as ‘Michael’ on Friday.

Sundeep will be seen playing the titular role in the film. The announcement of the title and the poster was made on producer Suniel Narang’s birthday.

Advertisement

The poster sees Sundeep’s one hand in a handcuff, while he holds brass knuckles in another hand. There is blood all over his shirt and hands. The poster gives an impression that ‘Michael’ is going to be an action extravaganza and it features first-of-its-kind action.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Are you excited to see Vijay Sethupathi and Sudeep Kishan together in Michael? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru Tops An IMDb List Having 8.9 & 9.1 Rating Respectively With Close To 1 Lakh Votes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube