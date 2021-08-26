Akkineni Nagarjuna Posts A Special Message For Son Naga Chaitanya As They Start Their Journey For Bangarraju

Advertisement

Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya started the shooting of their Telugu film ‘Bangaraju’ here on Wednesday.

The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, which also starred Nagarjuna.

Advertisement

Akkineni Nagarjuna tweeted a poster of the film and captioned it as: “So very happy to start work for #Bangarraju along with @chay_akkineni !!! We welcome @ZeeStudios_in this exciting journey.”

Chaitanya retweeted Akkineni Nagarjuna’s post.

While Ramya Krishna, who was seen in SCN, is part of ‘Bangaraju’ as well. The makers have roped in the most sought-after heroine Krithi Shetty to play Naga Chaitanya’s love interest.

Zee Studios will be co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. While actress Ramya Krishna will star in the sequel as well, the cast welcomed actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead alongside Chaitanya.

‘Bangaraju’ is billed to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, emotions and other commercial ingredients. Expectations are quite high on the project, since it is the sequel for the blockbuster and Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are working together for the second time.

The last time the father-son duo came together, it was on the 2014 Telugu film ‘Manam’

Must Read: RRR Shoot Wraps In 33 Months! SS Rajamouli’s Film Inches Towards The Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube