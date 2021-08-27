Advertisement

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first look of their upcoming Tamil film ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ on Thursday.

The horror-comedy is directed by Deepak Sundarajan.

In the first look, Vijay Sethupathi is seen dressed up in royal clothes, as Taapsee Pannu has a more British look.

Vijay uploaded the first look on his Instagram and wrote: “Here it is. First look of Annabelle Sethupathi.”

Taapsee also uploaded the same posters and wrote: “Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all”.

‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad.

The movie, which was shot in Jaipur, will have a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. It will start streaming from September 17.

The movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, has been titled ‘Annabelle Rathore’ in Hindi.

