Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’, where he reunited with his Bhool Bhualiyiaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is being lauded by critics and audiences. The film has been doing well at the box office, and fans are in awe of Kartik and Kiara’s acting chops. Amid all the love and positivity around the film, Redditors have shared a couple of videos on the platform that has got fans wondering if all the positive reviews were authentic or paid.

Recently, while scrolling through the platform, we came across a video from an event that sees fans going to the stage to meet the actor. However, it is someone’s comment from the background that has caught everyone’s attention.

The clip opens with the host asking Kartik Aaryan’s fans to come on to the stage. Soon after some of his female fans arrive, someone in the background is heard saying, “Jis jis ko paisa diya jao fatafat.” Later a few youngsters are seen hopping on to the stage and go towards Kartik to pose with him. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed his PR team for drowning his career.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Paid fans accidentally exposed at Kartik’s SPKK success celebration at a mall. A random guy says “Jis Jis ko paisa diya he jao fatafat”. If I’ve interpreted wrongly, please correct me.

Well not only that, another Redditor posted YouTubers’ video that sees them talking about getting paid to do positive review for Kartik Aaryan’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha. One of the YouTubers revealed that his PR team had asked them to call him the next SRK and remove the portion of him praising Kiara. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Everyone projecting themselves as next srk… SRK wanted to. become a superstar and these people want to be SRK that’s where it all lies.” While another said, “Lol what a ch*tiya PR team. “Remove the part where Kiara is praised and call Kartik the next SRK”. Lmao what desperate jokers.”

Another said, “Yeh pakda gaya. They r SO desperate to position him as next srk. HIS team specifically asked reviewers to say “yeh aane wale samay ka shahrukh khan hai”.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? How much do you believe these videos? Do let us know.

